Kingwood arrests: Juveniles sexually assaulted after being lured via social media, deputies say

Two Kingwood men have been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after allegedly luring two 15-year-old juveniles through social media, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sexual assault in New Caney ISD stadium parking lot

The backstory:

Darville Reginald Allen, 19, and Abdul Saleem, 20, both of Kingwood, were identified as suspects in an incident reported on June 16. Authorities said the juveniles were lured to the parking lot of the New Caney ISD football stadium, where the suspects allegedly produced a pistol and sexually assaulted the victims in a vehicle.

The victims informed their parents, who then contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit quickly identified Allen and Saleem. Warrants were secured, and both individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Allen was arrested on June 27 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, which included members of the U.S. Marshals Service - Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.

Allen’s bond was set at $150,000, and Saleem’s bond was set at $100,000. Both were booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Allen remains in custody, but Saleem is not currently listed on the jail roster.

What you can do:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and report any suspicious communications to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-538-5900. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) or online at www.multicountycrimestoppers.org.