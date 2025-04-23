Montomgery County: Conroe ISD kindergarten teacher arrested for alleged online solicitation of a minor

The Brief Brian Schultz's arrest was confirmed in a letter to Snyder Elementary families. Schultz's arrest is not related to Snyder. Conroe ISD has "initiated the necessary personnel processes to end his employment." Anyone with more information can call the Montgomery Co. Precinct 3 Constable's Office (281-364-4211).



A kindergarten teacher with Conroe ISD was arrested on Tuesday on allegations of soliciting a minor online, according to jail records.

Conroe ISD teacher arrested

What we know:

In a letter to families with Synder Elementary School, Principal Crystal Poncho confirmed the arrest of 39-year-old Brian Schultz.

The principal says Schultz was arrested on Tuesday and the allegations are not related to Snyder Elementary.

Since Schultz's arrest, Conroe ISD has "immediately initiated the necessary personnel processes to end his employment with the District." Principal Poncho also says she will also be reaching out to the families of Schultz's students.

According to the letter, Schultz was hired by the school district in August 2021.

What we don't know:

Information about the arrest will not be released at this time.

More information wanted

What you can do:

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office says their office and Conroe ISD are working to learn about any other possible victims or information.

Anyone with more information on this case can call the Constable's Office at 281-641-4211.