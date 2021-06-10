Kid's Meals, Inc. applications for children's meals continue to increase

As summer break begins, many Houston families wonder how they'll feed their school-aged children.

Kid Meals, Inc. steps in to address the need by delivering meals to the homes of food insecure children every weekday.

Beth Harp, its CEO, says before the pandemic, 1 in 4 kids in Houston did not know where their next meal was coming from. Two weeks into the pandemic last Spring, she says the demand more than doubled. The organization went from feeding about 3,500 children to more than 7,000.

"We have seen the need continue to grow. We've been getting, some weeks, up to 100 applications a week. There's just such food insecurity in our city," Harp told FOX 26.

The organization primarily focuses on feeding children ages five and under. However, during virtual learning and summer break when their older siblings are at home, Kid Meals, Inc. also provides meals for them.

"As we go through the summer, we anticipate we'll be feeding about 8,000 children a day," Harp added. "We have the capacity to help more kids so reach out to us. We'd like to help your family."

To receive help, visit Kid's Meals, Inc. website or call 713-695-5437. The organization delivers to more than 40 zip codes across Houston. Those who reside outside those zip codes, may still apply, but will have to pick up the meals once a week.

The organization relies on the help of volunteers to make and pack more than 7,000 meals a day. To volunteer or support, click here.