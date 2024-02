Get ready for a mouthwatering segment! The Isiah Factor: Uncensored crew enjoys a delectable visit from Burn's BBQ before embarking on a journey to 'Off the Record'. Don't miss the flavor-packed adventure!

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full segment.