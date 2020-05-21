Keith Wade, senior advisor to Mayor Turner, dies of COVID-19

article

FOX 26 Reporter Greg Groogan has confirmed Keith Wade, a senior advisor to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, has died just after 7 p.m.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee says Wade died of COVID-19 in a statement made on Twitter.

"He battled this vicious virus without complaint, and he will be deeply missed," Jackson Lee said, "We are praying for his family and we hope that all will be comforted by the many memories we have with him and the many successes of his life. Rest In Peace Brother Keith."

Mayor Turner released the following statement:

“Keith and I go back 46 years, to our days on the campus of the University of Houston. After I was speaker of the student government, he was president.

Our journey in politics started on the UH campus. Throughout his life, Keith championed the causes of labor, people who have been disenfranchised and he advocated for the rights of people to vote. He was instrumental in so many campaigns in all levels of government. And that is true in my case as well.

Advertisement

He was actively involved in my 2015 campaign and when I ran for re-election in 2019. Keith served as a special advisor to both me and Mayor Annise Parker.

This is a sad day for a lot of people because Keith wasn’t just a consultant or a Special Advisor. He was a friend and a brother.”

