Keith Lee, the former wrestler-turned-social media food critic with over 15 million TikTok followers, has landed in H-Town.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Lee recently took to social media, posting a video on Nov. 18, to share the exciting news of his upcoming "food tour taste test" in Houston.

Recently, Lee's reviews in Atlanta created a mix of controversy and opportunity for local businesses. While some owners were disappointed or angered by his criticism, others saw a chance to engage with customers and improve their services. Lee's followers have coined this phenomenon as the "Keith Lee Effect".

His TikTok and Instagram accounts are frequently updated with his comments after he visits a restaurant, sharing his thoughts on presentation, customer service, and food.

As of now, Lee has tried two local restaurants while touring the city and posting on social media.

Below are the reviews he has given of these local restaurants:

Keith Lee's local restaurant visits and points:

1. Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi - Overall rating is between 7.0 and 7.2

Keith's order: $135- Salmon, 2 chicken bowls, 1 Salmon- Ribeye bowl with a Raspberry Lemonade

No phone orders

After tasting, he felt the meat inside the bowl could have more salt and spice, like onion.

The sauce on the side did enhance the flavor of the food and complimented the food well.

The sauces are really good and were a part of the high rating the restaurant received.

Hours of Operation: Monday-Wednesday 11am until 12am, Thursday-Sunday 11am until 3am

Chicken bowls with sauce - rated 7.3 with sauce and without sauce it is 7.0 out of 10.

The rib-eye bowl was more tender than the chicken but still needed more flavor - rated 7.2 out of 10.

Rasberry Lemonade is sour but sweet and not too sweet, which he liked - rated 7.3 out of 10.

2. Butter Funk Kitchen -Overall rating varies but is pretty good

Keith's order: $60 -Red beans and rice with Catfish and a side of Mac' n Cheese plate, Corn bread, Fried Okra, Six piece lemon pepper wings,

Oxtails and gravy plate and Gumbo.