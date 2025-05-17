Katy salon falls victim to $500 scam as customer walks out on service

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A customer at Pani Hair Style in Katy walked out on a $500 extension installation service without paying, leaving the salon to absorb the loss. The salon manager, Keeli Henley, explained that the customer had booked an appointment and left under the pretense of retrieving her card, but never returned. Senior Stylist Nora Kemps emphasized the need for vigilance and proper security measures, as the salon filed a report with Katy Police Department to address the incident.



What we know:

Pani Hair Style in Katy is reeling after a customer failed to pay for a $500 extension installation service. The incident occurred when the customer, who had booked an appointment for weft extensions, left the salon without settling the bill.

What they're saying:

Keeli Henley, the salon manager, recounted the events, saying, "She came in around 11 a.m. and asked if one of the stylists had an opening to put in weft extensions. We got her name, her first name and last name, her phone number, and then a card on file. She booked the appointment and came back in. Got her service done and whenever she left, she said she would go get her card real quick." Unfortunately, the customer never returned.

The salon had not taken a deposit for the service, as they typically only require deposits when customers purchase hair through them for same-day service. Henley noted that the salon was busy and relied on having a card on file.

Senior Stylist Nora Kemps expressed frustration over the situation, stating, "We tried running the card we had on file and it never went through. You might think that you may have everything in order and things like this won’t happen, but it does unfortunately."

Kemps emphasized the importance of diligence in preventing such incidents. "Make sure to be diligent, make sure to have their credit cards, make sure with the cameras we have of people with their faces," she advised. The salon is hoping no one else falls victim to similar scams and urges other businesses to be aware.

What's next:

The salon has filed a report with the Katy Police Department, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities small businesses face. "Things like this do happen. For a small business like us, it happens normally to a majority of small businesses and not large businesses," Henley remarked.

What you can do:

Pani Hair Style is calling on the community to come forward with any information that might help identify the customer and prevent future scams.