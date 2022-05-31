Katy shop owner bringing happiness to Uvalde residents one slice at a time

In the week since the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, many have searched for ways to express their grief and offer comfort. For a Katy pie shop, the answer was to stop selling, and start giving.



Proud Pie owner Scott Chapman asked his staff for ideas, and they centered on donating all their Memorial Day holiday weekend pies to the people of Uvalde.

For hours, bakers baked while staff cut and packaged hundreds of slices of pie that were loaded into the shop's delivery van for the 250-mile trip to downtown Uvalde.



Pierista, as they're known, Alexa Jeansonne was one of those happily rolling up her sleeves, to get the job done.

"We see a community in hurt and so, naturally, we want to do anything we can to help them."

Once there, it took less than an hour on Memorial Day to pass out 1,200 slices of pie, offered with a hug, to provide some comfort. Early Tuesday morning, the staff was at it again loading the van with nearly a thousand additional slices of pie.

Manager Steve Harmon says the scope of the tragedy hits everywhere in Uvalde.

If a slice of pie brings a moment of sweet distraction, he'll take as many as he can.

"When there's nothing left to do, just give what you have. Give your time. Give your money. Give your love. Just give what you have."

Proud Pie, on Mason Road in Katy, expects to reopen to customers Wednesday morning.