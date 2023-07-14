Katy recycling plant caught fire, crews able to get it under control

Katy officials are monitoring a fire that broke out on Friday at a recycling plant.

According to the City of Katy Office of Emergency Management, a fire was burning at a recycling plant along Katy Hockley Road and the smoke had begun to drift into the city limits.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

As of 10 p.m., the Katy Fire Department says the fire is under control.

All City of Katy Fire units have cleared the scene and the Waller/Harris ESD 200 units will remain to monitor the incident.

Officials did not issue a shelter-in-place advisory to residents.