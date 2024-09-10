The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in Katy, with the suspects fleeing in a silver Malibu. Two women and three children inside the victim's car were unharmed during the incident. Authorities are seeking information from the public as they investigate the shooting.



A man was shot and killed at a Katy McDonald's on Monday night in front of three young children. The incident occurred where the man had reportedly gone to meet others for a transaction, before being fatally shot.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds who later died at the hospital after being airlifted from the scene.

Witnesses say a group of three men, driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, were involved. Surveillance footage shows a conversation between the men and the victim that escalated before the shooting occurred. One of the men can be seen taking something from the victim before they left the scene.

Inside the victim’s car were two women and three children, aged 2 to 9. None of them were harmed.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the suspects.