Katy ISD to offer commercial driver’s license program for students next fall

Starting next fall, Katy ISD students will have the opportunity to take their first step toward a possible future career.

Rising eleventh-grade students who will be turning 18 at Katy ISD and are interested in getting their commercial driver's license, will be able to do so through the district's new CDL Student Training and Licensing Program.

The new program is due to a partnership with Katy ISD's Raines Academy and Rio Grande Valley Services LLC.

KATY: Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

The Raines Academy CDL program will provide training and licensing for Class A, with no additional endorsement, or also Class A with a Class B Passenger/School Bus Endorsement.

"With access to one of the world’s largest ports serving the region, the state of Texas, and the United States, along with multiple warehouses in the Katy area, this program is an excellent opportunity for our students to explore this lucrative career locally," said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "Through this partnership, Katy ISD will be providing students with free training that can lead to job opportunities after graduation and will ultimately assist with the current supply needs across the country."

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT KATY

According to the employment website Indeed, the average salary for a truck driver is $81,999 per year,

Those interested can attend the CDL informational programs being held across Katy ISD high school campuses.

Scheduled meetings

March 29, 2023

8:30 a.m. – Mayde Creek High School

11 a.m. – Morton Ranch High School

1 p.m. – Taylor High School

March 30, 2023

8:30 a.m. – Jordan High School

11 a.m. – Seven Lakes High School

1 p.m. – Tompkins High School

March 31, 2023