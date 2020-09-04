Katy ISD nurse passes away after positive COVID-19 test

article

The Katy Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its employees.



Kelly Balser, 50, who was a nurse at Morton Ranch High School, passed away on Friday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.



Chris Spitzenberger, Balser’s son-in-law, said she worked at the high school since it opened in 2004 and has worked with Katy ISD for 22 years.

Spitzenberger said Balser was extremely cautious and only left the house two times in March, but ultimately she and her husband, Mark, who also worked at Morton Ranch High School, both started feeling sick in August.



He said both tested positive for COVID and their health got progressively worse.



According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Kelly was admitted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy on August 8. A week later, she was intubated and moved into the ICU, where she eventually died.

Julie Hinson, Principal at Morton Ranch High School sent out the following message to parents, “Mavericks, It is with extreme sadness to let you know that our beloved Kelly Balser has passed away. Kelly was a compassionate, sweet soul and she will forever be missed by the entire Maverick community. Please keep the Balser family in your thoughts and prayers so we can continue to provide them strength and love.”

Hinson added that support for students and staff will be available for anyone who needs it.



“Kelly took care of all of us, and the best way to honor her legacy is to continue to take care of each other as a Maverick family. We need to love on each other as much as she loved all of us.”