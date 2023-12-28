While no one won the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Texas did win $2 million.

According to Texas lottery officials, the winning quick pick ticket was sold at the Timewise Food Store #295 located at 23903 Katy Freeway.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The winner purchased the extra Power Play option to bring their winnings up to $2 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the Powerball was 5.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

Before the drawing, the jackpot was at an estimated $700 million. Because no one won the big prize, it will roll over for the last Powerball drawing of the year on Saturday.

The jackpot is now an estimated annuitized $760 million, with an estimated cash value of $382.5 million.