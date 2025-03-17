Harris County: 15-year-old arrested in another teen's shooting death near High Stone Lane, sheriff says

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Jaquai Thompson. Officials say Thompson was with friends who got into an altercation with another group of teens. One person in the second group fired a weapon, hitting Thompson.



A 15-year-old has been charged with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in the Katy area, according to the Harris County sheriff.

High Stone Lane shooting arrest

What we know:

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Authorities with the sheriff's office and the Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department assisted in the teen's arrest.

The suspect has reportedly been charged with murder for the shooting death of 14-year-old Jaquai Thompson.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time. It's not clear if other suspects are wanted in connection with this case.

March 7 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on March 7 in the Katy area. Deputies were called to the 6600 block of High Stone Lane at about 9 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found Thompson deceased with gunshot wounds near a retention pond.

Thompson was allegedly with a group of friends when another group of teen boys approached them. An altercation started between the groups, and one person from the second group shot a weapon, hitting Thompson.

Both groups left the scene before deputies arrived.

It's not clear what the alleged altercation was about.

"He's not a bad kid"

Jaquai Thompson (left) (Photo provided by family)

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 26 that Jaquai, who went by the nickname "Quay", was an 8th grader at Rowe Middle School in Cy-Fair ISD.

"He's not a bad kid. He's not out robbing, he's not out killing, he's not doing none of that. He's just a kid running around being a kid," his cousin Kelvin Sarver said. "They say some guys rolled up, shot him in the face."

Sarver continued, "This is my little cousin that be over here every day, at my house every day with my kids. I've got kids the same age. It's hard. I immediately just broke down."

Related article