Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives are trying to piece together the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old that occurred late Thursday evening in northwest Harris County.

Detective Mario Quintenilla says it appears two groups of teen juveniles were involved.

14-year-old killed near High Stone Lane

What we know:

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the 6600 block of High Stone Lane and found a 14-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds at the location near a retention pond.

Preliminary information is the teen was with friends at the location, and they were approached by another group of males, between 15 and 17-years-old. An altercation occurred and one person in the other group of males shot a weapon, hitting the 14-year-old.

The groups left the scene before deputies arrived.

He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. His family was at the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, deputies do not know why the groups were meeting up or what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Homicide Detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).