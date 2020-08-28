Katy high school football star sits out upcoming games to protest racial injustice

"I've been playing since I could walk," said Bobby Taylor.



The Katy High school junior is so good at football 33 colleges have their eyes on him.



"I can commit to a school and go play somewhere else and chase my dreams of trying to get to the NFL," Taylor said.



But protesting the racial injustice our country keeps witnessing is more important to Taylor than pro football stardom.



He is sitting out his team's first scrimmage game on September 17 and the first season game that follows.



He's protesting racially motivated police shootings, like the one involving 29-year-old Jacob Blake.



"It's crazy to me that he's paralyzed from the waist down, yet he's still handcuffed to a hospital bed," said Taylor. "A 17-year-old my age can walk down the street with an assault rifle and kill two people, walk right past the police, go home and sleep in his bed like nothing happened."

The high school cornerbacks' decision to sit out the two games in protest have gone viral.

"We're the next generation," said Taylor. "If we don't do something about it now, then it's only going to get worse."