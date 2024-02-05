Katy freeway fatal crash causes delays at 10600 Block of West Interstate Highway 10

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on the Katy Freeway involving two vehicles around 1:00 p.m. It happened at the 10600 block of West Interstate Highway 10.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Vehicular Crimes detectives are currently investigating at the scene of the accident.

Commuters are advised to expect delays in the area and to seek alternate routes to avoid congestion as the investigation continues.







