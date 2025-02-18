Katy Freeway crash: Driver dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, westbound lanes closed

The Brief A driver is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on Katy Freeway. According to officials, the driver was going at a high rate of speed and hit a barrier before crashing. Houston Fire Department pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, officials said.



A driver is dead after crashing their vehicle into the back of an 18-wheeler overnight on Tuesday, leading to an investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Katy Freeway near the Greenhouse Road exit in west Houston around midnight.

CRIME: Cypress Station shooting: 2 dead following shooting in Harris County

Deadly crash on Katy Freeway

What we know:

HPD Sergeant Rebecca Dallas reports a white SUV with a male driver was seen with its hazard lights on weaving between traffic in the 17000 block of Katy Freeway.

Preliminary information reports the driver was going at a high rate of speed when they left the freeway and hit the right barrier, staying in the emergency lane.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The white SUV continued on Katy Freeway before it hit the back of a disabled 18-wheeler.

Houston Fire Department units arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, police say.

According to an initial investigation, HPD Vehicular Crimes Division determined the driver did not hit the brakes when they were about to hit the 18-wheeler. There were some brake marks seen when the driver hit the wall, officials report.

Truck Enforcement was called to the scene to check over everything involving the 18-wheeler.

What we don't know:

HPD is investigating to determine what led up to the crash. Authorities are unsure if the diver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The identity of the driver is unknown.