The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that unfolded on the Katy Freeway, claiming the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say a white Ford Ranger pickup truck, driven by the young driver with three 16-year-old female passengers, was at a standstill on the freeway's main lanes.

Preliminary investigations and statements from one of the passengers revealed something had fallen from the truck, prompting the driver to step out to pick it up. The collision occurred as they were preparing to resume their journey.

A white Ford Transit 350 Van, also heading eastbound on the Katy Freeway, attempted a lane change and collided with the rear of the stationary pickup truck. The impact of the crash had severe consequences for the young driver, who was rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The three juvenile female passengers, also aged 16, were transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver of the van involved in the accident remained at the scene and, after evaluation, was determined not to be under the influence of any impairing substances.

Authorities have not filed any charges at this time.



