Katy child sex trafficking suspect Brandon Andrews pleads guilty

The Brief Brandon Andrews pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and promotion of child sexual material charges. He was sentenced to 12 years concurrently. Andrews was arrested in December while out on bond for another human trafficking charge.



One of the men involved in child sex trafficking allegations in Katy has pleaded guilty in a Harris County court and has been sentenced.

Guilty plea in child sex trafficking

Brandon Andrews, 33, pled guilty to child sex trafficking and promotion of child sexual material charges. He was sentenced to 12 years concurrently.

The backstory:

He was also out on bond for another human trafficking charge when he was arrested for the trafficking charges.

Andrews was arrested alongside 40-year-old Pedro P. Gonzales who is to appear in court on May 29.

Brandon Andrews

Court records say that the two trafficked two teenage girls: a 16-and 17-year-old.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to documents, the men posted profiles with photos of the girls on an adult escort site, advertising a "two girl special."

It also claims Gonzales admitted to investigators that he had sex with the 16-year-old victim and that Andrews contacted one of the victims initially over Instagram.