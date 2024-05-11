Katt Williams bringing 'Heaven on Earth' Tour to NRG Arena in 2025

Stand-up and comedian Katt Williams is bringing his "Heaven On Earth" tour to NRG Arena in 2025.

The show will take place on February 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Williams is bringing his tour to Houston on the jells of his explosive Netflix comedy special, "Woke Foke."

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JANUARY 03: Katt Williams performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on January 3, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images) Expand

Presale tickets will go on sale starting on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ticket prices will range from $59, $79, $99, $125, $175, $250, and $350, not including taxes and fees.

Click here to purchase tickets.