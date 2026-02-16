Kashmere Garden fire: 1 injured after large fire burns at residential complex

The Brief A woman was rescued from a burning residential complex in Kashmere Gardens early Monday morning. Officials say they could not find the resident who reportedly stayed at the unit where the fire seemed to originate. No injuries have been reported at this time.



One person had to be rescued by firefighters from a burning residential complex in Kashmere Gardens and was hospitalized, officials said.

Large fire reporter at Kashmere Garden residence

What we know:

Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison reports units were initially notified about the fire after another fire chief noticed smoke and fire coming from a residence on Legion Street.

The fire chief called the dispatch center to let them know and firefighters arrived on the scene where they noticed four units were on fire.

Deputy Chief Harrison said they checked the units to see if everyone had got out, but saw one unit still had a woman inside. Firefighters were able to pull her out and she was evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

According to officials, she suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chief Harrison stated the working fire seemed to be coming from a far end unit where a roof had collapsed. Witnesses said someone lived there and had been seen in the home that night, but the resident could not be found.

Authorities say they are waiting for the smoke to clear so they can conduct a secondary search.

Amid the fire, officials say there was a dog at the scene who they provided with oxygen.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

What they're saying:

The Houston Fire Department gave this statement:

HFD was dispatched to this location just after midnight. We arrived to find heavy fire. One person was pulled from the home and transported to Memorial Hermann TMC. Everyone from the home on Legion has been accounted for. The fire was tapped out around 1:30 a.m.