Kanye West kept off Arizona ballot as presidential candidate following Maricopa County Superior Court ruling

article

Following a ruling by the Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County, rapper Kanye West will not be able to appear on Arizona's November election ballot as a candidate for president.

On Sept. 1, FOX 10 reported on a lawsuit that aims to keep West off the ballot in Arizona. The lawsuit states that West, along with 10 of the 11 presidential electors he chose to represent him in Arizona, are members of the Republican Party, and not Independents. The plaintiff, identified as Rasean Clayton, claims that under Arizona law, only electors who are not a registered member of any political parties recognized by Arizona can run as Independents.

In addition, the lawsuit claims West has not filed a statement of interest with the Secretary of State, which the lawsuit claims is required before nomination petition signatures can be collected.

In response, West, according to court documents, states that state law bans the nomination only of members of the state's Democratic, Libertarian or Republican Parties, and notes that he is registered with the Federal Elections Commission as a member of a party called "The Birthday Party." Also, West claims that the office of President is exempt from statement of interest requirements.

According to the ruling, the court finds that "the most sensible reading" of relevant state laws prohibits West's nomination, and also noted that the status of his presidential electors are problematic.

"The Court finds Plaintiffs have a significant probability of success on the merits," read a portion of the ruling.