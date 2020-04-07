Kanye, Mariah Carey & Tyler Perry to be part of Lakewood Church's Easter Sunday services

article

Lakewood Church is going to have a star-studded Easter Sunday services this weekend.

The services will be all online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so big-name guests will be performing remotely.

Joel and Victoria Osteen will be leading the music and messages for the holiday.

Among the special guests joining Joel Osteen remotely, are Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir, who have been to Lakewood Church before.

Film director Tyler Perry will also be joining the services remotely, along with legendary singer Mariah Carey.

Houston chiefs will also be at Lakewood Church to offer prayers, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief, Samuel Peña.



Lakewood’s Easter Sunday services will stream Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

If you want to stream and watch live on Lakewoodchurch.com/Easter as well as other platforms like Facebook and Youtube.

FOX 26 is donating air time to local Houston-area churches for Easter Sunday services.

https://youtu.be/-ftFk76XCSU