Kansas police save man who admitted to snorting fentanyl off baby station

Police officers in Lawrence, Kansas had to save a man they found unresponsive after using fentanyl in a convenience store bathroom.

Man snorted fentanyl off baby wiping station

What we know:

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page Thursday.

According to authorities, two officers arrived at a Casey's convenience store about an unrelated trespassing call outside the station at 5:30 a.m. One officer went to use the bathroom after they finished and found a man unresponsive on the floor.

The officers immediately began providing medical assistance, with one performing CPR while the other used his department-issued Narcan on the man, officials said.

Lawrence PD reports the man started to breathe and was taken to a hospital. At the hospital, he told police the last thing he remembered was snorting fentanyl off a baby station, then going to wash his hands.

Police say the man is expected to recover. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

In the post, police did not share further details on if the baby station was cleaned to avoid possible traces of fentanyl.

It is also unclear if the man will be facing any charges at this time.