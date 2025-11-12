Juvenile runaways allegedly brought from Dallas to Houston; suspect arrested
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested by Harris County constable deputies after he allegedly brought runaway teens to Houston, according to Constable Mark Herman.
What we know:
On Tuesday night, Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 5000 block of Treaschwig Road for a welfare check.
Courtesy of Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office/Facebook
When they arrived, investigators learned a suspect had drove to Dallas and picked up two runaway juveniles to bring back to Houston. The suspect allegedly rented the juveniles a hotel room and gave them alcohol.
What we don't know:
Constable Herman has not reported if charges will be filed.