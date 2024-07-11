'Justice for Jocelyn Act' introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Troy Nehls

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Representative Troy Nehls announced legislation in the Senate and House of Representatives to improve detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States.

According to a release, the legislation, called the "Justice for Jocelyn Act," would crack down on DHS Alternative to Detention (ATD) by requiring every ICE detention bed to be filled, and if filled, would require the Secretary of DHS to exhaust all reasonable efforts to keep an alien in custody.

According to the release, should the Secretary nevertheless release an alien pursuant to ATD, the alien would be subject to continuous GPS monitoring until either their removal from the country or the completion of all immigration proceedins.

The legislation would also empower immigration officials to immediately deport illegal aliens who violate the terms of their release.

As FOX 26 has reported, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was allegedly assaulted and murdered by two Venezuelan men, Johan Jose Martinez Rangel and Franklin Pena, in June.

Both men had been in the country illegally and were enrolled in the DHS ATD program, meaning they were released to the interior of the United States despite the availability of thousands of ICE detention center beds, according to a release. One of the suspects was wearing an ICE GPS monitor at the time.

Upon introduction of the legislation, Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said in a release, "In the wake of so much grief, Jocelyn gives me the strength to be her voice and demand justice. Senator Ted Cruz's Justice for Jocelyn Act would have prevented Jocelyn's death. It would have prevented her two murderers from being on the street, and it would have meant that Jocelyn would be here with us today. For the safety of kids nationwide, I urge everyone to support Sen. Cruz’s Justice for Jocelyn Act."

In a statement, Senator Cruz said, ""Jocelyn Nungaray’s horrific death was entirely preventable. The illegal aliens charged with murdering her should have been held in ICE custody, but they were allowed into the U.S. despite the availability of thousands of open detention center beds. No parent should have to feel the anguish that Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, is suffering. No family should have to live in fear that a violent criminal from another country is wandering their neighborhood intending to harm their children. No ICE or Border Patrol agent should have their hands tied when an illegal alien commits a crime. Congress needs to wake up and act decidedly to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again."

Representative Troy Nehls said, "The tragic death of Jocelyn Nungaray was entirely preventable. The two illegal aliens suspected of assaulting and murdering her were from Venezuela, a gang haven, and were released by the Biden Administration into our homeland, despite ICE detention beds being available. Without serious reforms, American families will continue to lose family members and loved ones at the hands of illegal aliens. Enough is enough. I am proud to introduce the Justice for Jocelyn Act with Senator Ted Cruz to ensure tragedies like the death of Jocelyn never happen again."

You can read the full legislation bill by clicking here.