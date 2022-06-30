July 4th pet safety: What to do if you find a lost pet

article

After every Fourth of July holiday, animal shelters are flooded with pets that were spooked by fireworks celebrations, and it’s not just pets that end up lost or injured.

"Many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost," the American Humane Society says. "They may also suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress."

The flashes and sounds can also cause strays and wild animals to bolt into roadways, which means more animals are struck and injured by vehicles.

"Wildlife rehabilitation centers are often flooded with traumatized, injured and orphaned wild animals after the holiday," the AHS says.

What to do if you find a lost pet or animal

This blond Dachshund mix waits for its owner at OC Animal Care in Tustin on Thursday, July 5, 2018. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Here are some steps you can take to help if you encounter a lost pet or stray animal, according to the AHS: