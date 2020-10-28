Judge sets trial date for ex-Fort Worth officer charged with murder in Atatiana Jefferson's death

article

A judge tentatively set an August 2021 trial date for the former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Former officer Aaron Dean is accused of shooting through a window and killing Jefferson last October.

Dean was one of the officers who responded to Jefferson’s home on Oct. 12 after a neighbor called to report seeing her door open in the middle of the night.

Fort Worth police released portions of his body camera video. It shows him walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn.

Investigators said when Dean got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

After “perceiving a threat,” the officer can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before immediately shooting through the window at the person inside.

The single shot killed Jefferson, who had been awake playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in last year's shooting.

The judge also said he will consider a motion to change the trial's venue from Tarrant County.