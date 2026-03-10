Judge KP George money laundering trial: Jury selection begins Monday

The Brief Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of current Fort Bend County Judge KP George. George is charged with two counts of money laundering. On Monday, an appellate court denied Judge KP George's attempt to disqualify Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.



The trial for current Fort Bend County Judge KP George will begin on Monday with jury selection. Opening statements are expected to begin on Thursday.

George was charged with two counts of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 in April 2025. The punishment range is two to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

According to court documents, the offense occurred between Jan. 12, 2019, and April 22, 2019.

The Fort Bend County judge was also indicted on misdemeanor charge of identity misrepresentation.

Money laundering accusations

Court documents from prosecutors allege George lied under oath about how much money he had in his campaign account. They go on to claim he transferred money from his campaign account to his personal account.

Records go on to state George engaged in a scheme to defraud campaign donors and obtain money using fraudulent pretenses. Prosecutors allege he accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions he used to personally enrich himself.

Legal back and forth before trial

The backstory:

George filed a motion to dismiss Fort Bend County District attorney Brian Middleton and his office from the case in October 2025.

On Friday, he filed a "Petition for Writ Mandamus" which asks a higher court to intervene in a lower court case while it's still in progress.

On Monday, it was confirmed an appellate court denied Judge KP George's action to attempt to disqualify the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

George's team has accused Middleton and his team in the past of using apps like WhatsApp and Signal to send messages about George's case without disclosing the information to the defense team.

George has also accused Middleton of acting out of retaliation for KP George "being critical" of the DA.