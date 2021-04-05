Expand / Collapse search

Judge grants $750K bond for Harris Co. mother accused of giving her son toxic amounts of drugs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A judge has granted bail for a Harris County mother accused of giving her son toxic amounts of drugs. 

On Monday, a judge gave a $750,000 bond for Ashley Marks, 25, who is charged with capital murder in the death of Jason Sanchez-Marks. 

Initially, she was denied bond on Thursday. 

According to the District Attorney's Office, Marks administered toxic amounts of Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, and Diphenhydramine with Methamphetamine in order to collect life insurance money. 