Judge grants $750K bond for Harris Co. mother accused of giving her son toxic amounts of drugs

article

A judge has granted bail for a Harris County mother accused of giving her son toxic amounts of drugs.

On Monday, a judge gave a $750,000 bond for Ashley Marks, 25, who is charged with capital murder in the death of Jason Sanchez-Marks.

Initially, she was denied bond on Thursday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Marks administered toxic amounts of Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, and Diphenhydramine with Methamphetamine in order to collect life insurance money.