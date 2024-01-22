The Houston Astros have signed All-Star left-handed pitcher Josh Hader to a five-year contract, according to an official announcement by General Manager Dana Brown. The deal signals a major addition to the Astros' pitching arsenal.

Having played for the Milwaukee Brewers (2017-22) and the San Diego Padres (2022-23), Hader brings a wealth of experience to the Astros. His accolades include five All-Star team selections (2018-19, 2021-23), three Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Awards (2018-19, 2021), and two All-MLB First Team honors (2019, 2021).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

In 61 appearances last season, the 29-year-old Hader posted a remarkable 1.28 ERA, securing 33 saves out of 38 opportunities. Throughout his MLB career since 2017, Hader has been a force on the mound, amassing 165 saves, a 2.50 ERA, and leading in key pitching statistics.

Hader's partnership with Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly, with whom he shares the MLB record for most consecutive scoreless appearances with 40, further solidifies the Astros' bullpen.

In a corresponding roster move, the Astros designated LHP Matt Gage for assignment to make room for Hader. The Astros look to Hader to bolster their pitching depth and contribute to their success in the upcoming seasons.

