Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show' for 2024 election cycle

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Waller County
18
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:20 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:32 AM CST until SAT 4:48 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CST until MON 2:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:15 PM CST until FRI 1:30 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:42 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:48 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:24 PM CST until THU 10:16 PM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:50 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 AM CST, Brazoria County
Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 AM CST until WED 1:45 PM CST, Austin County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 10:42 AM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show' for 2024 election cycle

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
2024 Election
FOX TV Stations
1416b081-GettyImages-483217408.jpg article

Jon Stewart hosts "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Jon Stewart is returning to "The Daily Show."

Stewart, who hosted the show on Comedy Central for 16 years, will be back to host one day a week – on Mondays – starting Feb. 12. Stewart will also serve as the show’s executive producer, according to multiple reports.

"Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

The iconic comedian left "The Daily Show" in 2015, but Stewart is still the name most associated with the show. "The Daily Show" also launched the careers of Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Jessica Williams and more.

He will host once weekly through the duration of the 2024 elections cycle. There will be a revolving lineup of hosts the remainder of the week.

According to Axios, Mondays are the most-watched day of the week.

GettyImages-1150560659.jpg

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jon Stewart during Monday's June 17, 2019 show. (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

"The Daily Show" hasn’t had a permanent host since Trevor Noah left last year. Apple canceled Stewart’s most recent show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," last year. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.