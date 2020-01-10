Expand / Collapse search

Johnson and Johnson agrees to pay $6.3 million in Infants’ Tylenol settlement

By Danielle Hopkins
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Johnson and Johnson settles lawsuit over Infants’ Tylenol for $6.3 million

Consumers who purchased the medication from Oct. 2014 through Jan. 6, 2020 are eligible to receive a cash payout.

LOS ANGELES - If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol in the last five years, you could be eligible to receive a portion of a $6.3 million class action settlement

The settlement comes in response to a lawsuit filed against Johnson and Johnson, which claimed the pharmaceutical company falsely advertised the medicine as uniquely formulated for infants when it was the same strength as Children’s Tylenol. 

One ounce of Infants’ Tylenol retails at $5.99, while four ounces of Children’s Tylenol retails for the same price. 

FILE: Johnson and Johnson infants nonprescription cough and cold products are displayed on a shelf at a pharmacy. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Customers who purchased Infants’ Tylenol from October 2014 through Jan. 6, 2020, can participate in the settlement by filing a claim

Claimants who provide proof of purchase will receive $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz bottle purchased. If you’ve lost your receipt, you can still return up to seven bottles for a maximum payout of $15.05.

All claims must be submitted by April 13, 2020.