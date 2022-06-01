Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict reactions pour in on social media, outside courthouse

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both won, in part, their defamation lawsuits, a jury announced on Wednesday after deliberating for about 12 hours over three days.

Heard is to pay Depp $15 million, and Depp is to pay Heard $2 million. Depp had been suing for $50 million, and Heard's countersuit was for $100 million.

The six-week-long trial centered on whether Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 newspaper op-ed in which she referenced herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Depp sued for $50 million in damages, saying that, although the piece didn’t name him specifically, it was a clear enough reference to him to damage his reputation and cost him lucrative movie roles. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming Depp and his former lawyer conspired to defame her by calling her abuse claims a hoax.

Reactions to the trial have exploded online and in person at the courthouse each day of the trial, and reaction to the verdict is no different.

