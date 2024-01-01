John Whitmire was sworn in as the 63rd Mayor of Houston in a private ceremony at Houston's City Hall.

Whitmire, a former Texas Senator, was elected mayor in a runoff election against Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Dec. 9.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

He has served as a state senator for 40 years after being elected in 1983.

Whitmire replaced Sylvester Turner as mayor, who was elected in 2015 and took office in January 2016.

"I'm excited for the city of Houston. We've worked hard for two years to explain our vision for the city of Houston, and it's to have total transparency, to share with Houston what I see as a mayor," Whitmire said after being sworn in. "We have a great city, great people, and we need to do everything we can to see that Houston goes forward and even becomes greater."

There will be a second inauguration at Wortham Theater on Jan. 2 for the City of Houston for Houstonians to attend.