Texas Sen. John Cornyn announces run for GOP leadership position

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) says he will run to replace Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader in the Senate.

"I believe the Senate is broken - that is not news to anyone. The good news is that it can be fixed, and I intend to play a major role in fixing it," said Cornyn in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement announcing his intention to run for the Republican leadership role, Cornyn highlighted his role in passing tax reforms and adding two Supreme Court justices to the court during Donald Trump's presidency.

"Throughout my time I’ve built a track record of listening to colleagues and seeking consensus, while leading the fight to stop bad policies that are harmful to our nation and the conservative cause," the Senator's statement reads.

Cornyn is the first senator to announce a campaign for the leadership position.

READ MORE: Who will replace Mitch McConnell as the Senate's top Republican?

Cornyn has served in the Senate since 2002.

He served as the Republican Whip, the second-highest ranking position in the Senate Republican Conference, from 2013 to 2019.

Cornyn was re-elected in 2020. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Featured article

McConnell announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the leadership post in November.

The 82-year-old has held the Senate leadership role for a record 17 years, but has battled health issues.

It is unclear who else will throw their hat into the ring to take over for McConnell.

The No. 2 Republican, John Thune of South Dakota and John Barrasso of Wyoming have also been suggested as contenders for the role.