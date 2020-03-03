Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary

FOX News projects Jo Biden will win the Texas primary. This is the ninth state Biden has won on Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Biden visited Texas Southern University the day before Super Tuesday. Biden repeated his vow to take on the N.R.A. in front of his Houston supporters.

In a dig at Sanders’ signature call to action, the former vice president said, “Most Americans don’t want a promised revolution. They want guaranteed results.”

Here is a look at county-by-county breakdown of the Texas Democratic Primary.