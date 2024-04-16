JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game is star-studded with current, former Texans players
Sugar Land, Texas - JJ Watt is hosting his annual "JJ Watt Charity Classic" softball game on May 4.
The game will be held at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
Watt has announced a star-studded roster for the event.
The rosters include Texans legends and current Texans players: JJ Watt (former), Andre Johnson (former), TJ Yates (former), Brian Crushing (former), DeMeco Ryans (former), Kareem Jackson (former), CJ Stround (current), Tank Dell (current), Stefon Diggs (current), Tytus Howard (current) and more.