Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech prompts Duke students to walk out

By Daniel Miller
Updated  May 13, 2024 12:05pm CDT
Education
FOX TV Digital Team

Jerry Seinfeld speaks at Duke commencement

Duke University's commencement ceremony took place on Sunday with comedian Jerry Seinfeld as the speaker. Graduates shouted 'Jerry! Jerry' during the ceremony. Reuters reports some protesters chanted 'free Palestine.'

Duke University graduates walked out during the school’s commencement ceremony moments before comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to give a speech on May 12 in Durham, North Carolina.

In the video, recorded by Sam Norman and shared with the social news platform Storyful, about 30 graduates are seen walking out of Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium as a combination of booing and cheering are heard in the footage. 

Some of the graduates that exited the venue were spotted holding Palestinian flags. 

Duke University students walk out before Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech

Graduates staged a walkout at the Duke University commencement ceremony before comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to speak on May 12. (Credit: S. Norman via Storyful)

RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: US calls for vote on UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

Students reportedly left because of Seinfeld’s stance on Israel. The comedian has spoken out against antisemitism and pledged support for Israel's government in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack, and he visited survivors near Israel's border with Gaza in December 2023, Axios reported. 

Seinfeld has children who attended Duke, and he delivered a speech and received an honorary degree in front of 7,000 graduates. 

The entertainer did not discuss the protesters or Israel's war with Hamas during his commencement speech, WRAL-TV in North Carolina reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 