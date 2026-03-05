Jeremy Peña injured in WBC exhibition, set to see hand specialist

The Brief Jeremy Peña is seeing a hand specialist for an injury to his right ring finger suffered during a WBC exhibition game. The injury occurred on a hard-hit ground ball while Peña was playing for the Dominican Republic. While the team awaits X-ray results, Peña is expected to miss at least the start of the World Baseball Classic.



Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña was sent to see a hand specialist Thursday after injuring his right ring finger during a World Baseball Classic exhibition game.

What we know:

The injury occurred Wednesday while Peña was playing for the Dominican Republic national team.

According to Astros manager Joe Espada, Peña suffered damage to the nail area after a hard-hit ground ball took a sharp hop and struck his fingertip.

While Peña initially stayed in the game to finish the inning, he was later removed as a precaution.

What they're saying:

Astros General Manager Dana Brown confirmed that Peña is undergoing X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.

Early reports from the Dominican Republic suggest a small fracture, which would likely sideline the shortstop for at least the opening round of the tournament.

What's next:

The Dominican Republic is scheduled to open WBC play Friday against Nicaragua. Peña’s status for that game and the remainder of the tournament remains unclear pending further medical evaluation.

Peña, 28, is coming off a standout 2025 season where he earned his first All-Star selection, batting .304 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases.