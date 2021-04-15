Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split and officially end their engagement: 'We are better as friends'

article

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called off their engagement.

A source close to Lopez confirmed to Fox News that she and the former MLB player are no longer moving forward with their marriage.

The duo issued a joint statement to TODAY on Thursday, just weeks after reconciling.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement reads. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The first hints that the couple were close to breaking up came in March when an initial report from Page Six claimed Lopez was busy in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is "in Miami getting ready for baseball season."

The couple initially denied rumors that they’d called it quits, though. Shortly after rumors began, the "On the Floor" singer, 51, and the 45-year-old former MLB player confirmed they were still a couple in a statement shared with Fox News at the time.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the pair's joint statement read.

A source further claimed to Fox News that, while reports of their breakup were premature, the two had recently run into some issues.

"Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

