Start of Jeep weekend in Galveston area has hundreds ready to ‘go topless’

Jeep weekend or go topless weekend is in full swing in Galveston and Chambers County,

The epicenter, Crystal beach was filled with personalized jeeps. A subculture of sorts, jeepers say it's a time to show off and be around fellow jeepers.

"My jeep is The Magic Skool Bus, we are a Black-owned jeep club," said Demarcus Walker, one of the jeepers. "We’re out of the heart of Houston."

"Jeeping is being a keeper, everybody comes from all over to have a good time in Galveston and to see all the jeeps," said Walker.

Deputies will be out in full force working the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program watching for drunk drivers.

"It brings a lot of people, it brings a lot of drugs, it’s a pretty crazy weekend," said Chambers County Sheriff, Brian Hawthorne. "We are tripling patrol on state Hwy 124 between High Island and Winnie."