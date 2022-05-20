Expand / Collapse search

Start of Jeep weekend in Galveston area has hundreds ready to ‘go topless’

By
Published 
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston

Start of Jeep weekend in Galveston area has hundreds ready to ‘go topless’

Hundreds of people are getting ready to ‘go topless’ this weekend on Crystal Beach. Patrol has increased making sure everyone behaves on Bolivar Peninsula.

GALVESTON, Texas - Jeep weekend or go topless weekend is in full swing in Galveston and Chambers County

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GALVESTON STORIES

The epicenter, Crystal beach was filled with personalized jeeps. A subculture of sorts, jeepers say it's a time to show off and be around fellow jeepers. 

"My jeep is The Magic Skool Bus, we are a Black-owned jeep club," said Demarcus Walker, one of the jeepers. "We’re out of the heart of Houston."

Houston area law enforcement warn consequences for 'Boating While Intoxicated'

Going out to the beach this weekend? Law enforcement has some boating safety tips for the upcoming holiday weekend.

"Jeeping is being a keeper, everybody comes from all over to have a good time in Galveston and to see all the jeeps," said Walker.

MORE STORIES OUT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY

Deputies will be out in full force working the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program watching for drunk drivers.

"It brings a lot of people, it brings a lot of drugs, it’s a pretty crazy weekend," said Chambers County Sheriff, Brian Hawthorne. "We are tripling patrol on state Hwy 124 between High Island and Winnie."