Jeep stuck on METRORail tracks in Houston lifted away by crane
HOUSTON - A Jeep became stuck on METRORail tracks in downtown Houston on Wednesday morning and had to be removed by crane.
Jeep lifted off rail tracks
What we know:
According to METRORail officials, the vehicle was trapped on the tracks along North Main at Naylor.
The driver abandoned the vehicle before police arrived, and no injuries have been reported.
FOX 26 cameras witnessed a crane boom lift the Jeep off of the tracks.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
METRO’s Red Line service continued without delays on an alternate track.
What we don't know:
It was not reported how the driver got stuck on the rail tracks at this time.
What they're saying:
"Clear safety signage is posted in the area, and this incident serves as an important reminder to all drivers to observe traffic warnings and never attempt to cross METRORail tracks improperly."
The Source: The METRO Team sent FOX 26 information regarding the incident.