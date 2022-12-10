Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss

Jeep is recalling 62,909 plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe models due to a software issue that could cause a power failure.

Dealers have also been ordered to stop selling the affected vehicles until the issue has been resolved.

Every truck built between September 2, 2020, and August 17, 2022, has the faulty software, which may cause the engine to shut down due to a condition "caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication."

Two accidents and one injury have been linked to the issue, and 196 warranty claims have been filed.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys drives over an obstacle during the Jeep Press conference at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14, 2022. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

The fix for the voluntary recall involves updating the calibration software for the Transmission Control Module, Hybrid Control Processor and Auxiliary Hybrid Control Processor.

US President Joe Biden drives a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe after delivering remarks on the steps his Administration is taking to strengthen American leadership on clean cars and trucks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on August

The newest 2023 model year trucks are being built with the new software.

The Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., according to Jeep.

(Photo courtesy Jeep)

The four-door model has a starting price of $56,530 and is currently eligible for the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.

Official notifications are scheduled to begin going out to owners on January 12, 2023, but they can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or check www.nhtsa.gov for more information. The update will need to be completed at a service center.

