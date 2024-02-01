Jason Kelce 'secretly looking into' reviving Backyard Sports video game franchise

article

While Jason Kelce has yet to announce his future plans on the football field, it appears he already has his eyes on an off-field project sure to make classic sports video game fans excited.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center said he has been "secretly looking into seeing if anyone holds the rights to Backyard Football and Backyard Baseball."

"I want to buy it and get this thing going again," Jason told his sibling co-host and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "That was the best game ever, it was so electric."

The Backyard Sports franchise, developed by Humongous Entertainment, first debuted in 1997 with the computer-based Backyard Baseball, featuring several major league stars like Ken Griffey Jr. and Derek Jeter. The game also introduced players to fan-favorite fictional character, Pablo Sanchez.

The Backyard Sports franchise first released a Backyard Football edition in 1999, and branched out to include soccer, hockey, skateboarding and basketball installments. Backyard Sports' last release was the mobile-based Backyard Sports Baseball and Basketball in 2015.

"Could you imagine playing Backyard Football right now on your phone," Jason said. "You can do that whole thing on your phone. It wasn't that complicated of a game, I love that game."

Kelce reportedly teased his retirement to teammates after the Eagles Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he hasn't officially shared what his future plans are. An Eagles legend and lockroom leader, Kelce has played the second-most games in Eagles franchise history.