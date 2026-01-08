Jailed Harris County sex offender facing new child pornography charges

The Brief Christopher Lakner has been charged with two felony counts of child pornography while in jail for online solicitation of a minor. The new charges were filed after videos were found during a search of Lakner's phone. Lakner has been charged with prior offenses before.



A sex offender from Channelview is now facing two more felony charges after he was arrested back in May 2025 for online solicitation of a minor.

Christopher Lakner, 34, has been charged with two counts of child pornography, according to Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen.

According to officials, the new charges were filed after videos were found during a search of Lakner's phone.

Lakner faces up to life in prison if he's found guilty of the new first-degree felony charge and up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the new third-degree felony charge. He is already facing 10 years for the felony online solicitation of a minor charge.

"We are never going to stop doing all we can to stop sexual predators," Constable Rosen said. "We are not going to let you prey on anyone, especially children."

May 2025 arrest of Lakner

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, Christopher Lakner who was 33 at the time of his arrest, was accused again of attempting to solicit a minor for sex.

Lakner is alleged to have messaged an undercover deputy posing online as a 15-year-old girl, seeking to have sex and sending lewd photos of himself.

The release from the constable’s office says Lakner faces up to 10 years’ confinement in prison if convicted, as well as revocation of his parole.

Christopher Lakner prior offenses

The release says Lakner pleaded guilty in 2021 after being accused of asking another undercover deputy to help him kidnap children to be sex trafficked. Lakner was released on parole in November 2024 after accepting a plea deal of five years in prison for a separate online solicitation of a minor charge.

The release also mentions another case in Montgomery County, where Lakner received 10 years’ probation for sending pictures to another undercover officer.

The Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit asks anyone with tips about interactions with children to call 713-222-4929.