J.J. Watt invites fans to send him a text message

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is asking fans to send him a text message! The star is out for the season due to injury and is hoping to use his extra time to connect with his fans.

Watt announced the phone number he wants every to text in a Twitter video on Tuesday night, 262-404-3664.

When you text Watt's number, you'll get an automated message that says, "What's going on? This is J.J. I know what you're thinking. It had to be an auto text. You're right. The first two are..."

Then Watt gives you directions on what to do. A link to a site called Community becomes available. The app helps connect celebrities and their fans.

Fans will need to share their name, gender and birthday. This will get you into Watt's contacts and open up the possibility of further communication from him.