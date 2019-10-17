It's back! Blue Bell's Christmas Cookies-flavor returns for the holidays

article

A Blue Bell favorite is back for the holidays: Christmas Cookies! It hit store shelves Thursday.

Christmas Cookies is made with your favorite cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies. Plus, red sprinkles and a green icing swirl are mixed in. Blue Bell says it’s one of the most requested flavors.

The flavor is known to sell out before Christmas. Last year the company increased production to try to make it through the holiday season.

Blue Bell released the seasonal Peppermint flavor earlier this month.

And the fall favorite, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, is also still available.