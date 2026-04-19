Houston homeowner shoots intruder during home invasion

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The Brief A south Houston homeowner shot an intruder who broke into a Truman Street residence around 2 a.m. Sunday. The suspect, who allegedly forced entry after crashing his car nearby, is in stable condition; the homeowner was uninjured. No charges have been filed as investigators work to determine the motive and confirm if the two men were strangers.



A homeowner shot an intruder during a home invasion early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on the city's south side, authorities said.

Houston home invasion shooting

What we know:

Houston police officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 300 block of Truman Street around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the homeowner was awake and inside the house when a man broke in. The homeowner got a firearm from inside his home and shot the intruder once.

The suspect was taken by the Houston Fire Department to a nearby hospital, where his condition is unknown, but he is considered stable. The homeowner was not injured during the confrontation.

The backstory:

Police Lt. Khan said the incident began when the suspect crashed his vehicle nearby. The man then allegedly jumped a fence and forced his way into the home by smashing a door window.

Investigators said it does not appear that the homeowner and the suspect knew each other. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.