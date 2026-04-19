Houston homeowner shoots intruder during home invasion
HOUSTON - A homeowner shot an intruder during a home invasion early Sunday morning in a neighborhood on the city's south side, authorities said.
Houston home invasion shooting
What we know:
Houston police officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 300 block of Truman Street around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the homeowner was awake and inside the house when a man broke in. The homeowner got a firearm from inside his home and shot the intruder once.
The suspect was taken by the Houston Fire Department to a nearby hospital, where his condition is unknown, but he is considered stable. The homeowner was not injured during the confrontation.
The backstory:
Police Lt. Khan said the incident began when the suspect crashed his vehicle nearby. The man then allegedly jumped a fence and forced his way into the home by smashing a door window.
Investigators said it does not appear that the homeowner and the suspect knew each other. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Houston Police Department.